Westerly condo unit sells for $4.57M in R.I.’s largest condo sale of 2021

WESTERLY – A condominium unit known as the “Carousel Suite” that’s located within a historic oceanfront resort property recently sold for $4.57 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller and facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyer.

The 2 Bluff Ave. #3-2 condominium unit at the Ocean House in Westerly was the largest condominium sale throughout Rhode Island in 2021 thus far, Mott & Chace said in an announcement about the sale.

The 2,650-square-foot suite, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, is the largest condo within the Ocean House, the real estate firm said. With its own private deck, it’s one of only two units at the property, which includes 21 residential units and 49 hotel rooms, that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Little Narragansett Bay.

The luxury condo is named after nearby Flying Horse Carousel, one of the longest continuously running carousels in the country, according to the announcement from Mott & Chace.

The condo includes enough space for six to eight people to gather, the real estate firm said. The exterior terrace is furnished with a large couch, a game table and television, making it ideal for outdoor lounging, the firm said.

The Ocean House condos are often rented out to other guests by the residents through the hotel property’s rental program, Mott & Chace said.

According to public records made available by the town of Westerly, the condo unit was sold by SPK LLC, a Rhode Island-based limited liability company, and it was bought by Justin Charise and Christine Charise, of Connecticut.

