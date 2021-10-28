Westerly home sale for $8.5M ranked No. 2 for largest in town this year

WESTERLY – A custom 4,276-square-foot home that was built in 2008 in the town, marketed as an oceanfront oasis in the affluent Watch Hill neighborhood, recently sold in the town’s second-largest residential real estate deal of the year, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The five-bedroom home at 3 Kidds Way sold recently for $8.5 million, according to public records kept by the town.

Earlier this year, an oceanfront home at 12 Bluff Ave. in the Watch Hill neighborhood went for $11.8 million.

The 3 Kidds Way home is built on a 1.78-acre property, with an in-ground pool and hot tub in the backyard, along with a pool house and a fire pit. The two-story home, which includes 4½ bathrooms, features a master suite with a balcony overlooking the ocean.

Public records kept online by the town show the property was sold to Serra Partners LLC by a married couple, Jerry and Donna Schiano.

