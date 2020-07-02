Westerly home sells for $2.3 million

Westerly – A home overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with views of Block Island and Montauk has sold for $2.3 million.

The price is the fourth-highest sale price for Westerly this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

Randall Realtors represented the buyer.

The house at 57 Atlantic Ave. has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It was built in 2013 and has 3,000 square feet of living space, according to Westerly real estate records.

