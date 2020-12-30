Westerly oceanfront home sold for $11.8M; highest sale for town in 2020

WESTERLY – An oceanfront home with large porches overlooking the sea has sold for $11.8 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. It is the third-highest sale in the state for 2020 and the most for the town, according to the brokerage.

The house, at 12 Bluff Ave. in Watch Hill, sold in less than 30 days. It is located between the Ocean House hotel and the property owned by singer Taylor Swift.

Built in 1906, the residence has 16 rooms. It has a lawn that gently slopes toward the ocean and East Beach. The structure has nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a large in-law suite and entertainment and gathering spaces throughout.

Last owned by Francis P. Jenkins Jr. and Christie Lyall Jenkins, of Chappaqua, N.Y., the property had been held by the family since 1987, according to town real estate records.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately known because the deed had not been recorded as of Dec. 30.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s represented the seller and facilitated the transaction on behalf of the buyer.

