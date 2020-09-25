Westerly waterfront home sells for $6M

WESTERLY – Ocean view property at 93 Donizetti Road has sold for $6 million, according to Randall, Realtors.

The 6,410 square-foot home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The sale was the fourth-largest for a single-family home in Westerly in 2020. The property includes 265 feet of shoreline in Shelter Harbor and includes a boathouse, two moorings and a deep-water dock.

The buyer was Karen G. Delponte of the Cloven Rock Realty Trust, according to property records. The seller was Lizanne Cunningham.

“This stunning stone and clapboard home was originally designed and built by the Rothschild family in 1920. The site is unique in that it captures sensational sunsets and views of the Atlantic Ocean all year round,” said listing agent Elizabeth Douthit of Randall, Realtors. “This home has been recently restored to its original splendor and is a boater and fisherman’s paradise.”

The property was last assessed at $4.7 million.