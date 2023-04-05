What Cheer Flower Farm names Brawley new executive director

PROVIDENCE – Shannon Brawley, previously the Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association’s executive director, was recently brought aboard by What Cheer Flower Farm as its new executive director, the flower nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Brawley began her new leadership role with What Cheer on Feb. 27, the organization said. She assumes the role previously held by Destenie Vital.

What Cheer Board President Anne Holland told Providence Business News Wednesday in an email Vital had left What Cheer “as part of fallout” from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holland said Vital had made a “life change” away from the organization.

“Now that things have stabilized, the board are delighted to make to make this important growth hire [of Brawley],” Holland said.

What Cheer says Brawley had led RINLA since 2010. During her tenure there, Brawley, the nonprofit said, was integral in developing a first-in-the-nation apprenticeship program for green jobs.

“I am thrilled to join the What Cheer Farm team as executive director,” Brawley said in a statement, “to support the organization in their next phase of growth, which includes the goal to transform the old knife factory into a hub of activity for the community.”

What Cheer Board President Anne Holland said Wednesday in a statement that Brawley will oversee the organization’s expansion of its arable fields and launch its apprenticeship program. Brawley, Holland says, will also aide in What Cheer’s building of a new floral processing center that will help the organization grow from giving away 100,000 flowers annually to 300,000, along with broaden the organization’s relationships with floral industries around the state.

