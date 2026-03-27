When it comes to cakes, they’re very protective

By
-
STURDY PROTECTION: CakeSafe LLC co-owners Scott and Juli Chapin with some of their wedding cake transport boxes, which can keep cakes in place even when tipped on their side. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
STURDY PROTECTION: CakeSafe LLC co-owners Scott and Juli Chapin with some of their wedding cake transport boxes, which can keep cakes in place even when tipped on their side. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Juli and Scott Chapin set out to solve a nagging problem with her wedding cake business, but the solution eventually turned into a solid venture in its own right when the couple realized many other bakers had the same conundrum of transporting intricate, multitiered cakes to their destinations without damage. That’s what led to the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spring Forward: Expanding Access to Health and Wellness

As winter gives way to spring, many people take the opportunity to refocus on their…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display