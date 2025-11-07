When it comes to saving, Gen Z sets good example

By
-
PLANNING AHEAD: Bethany Lardaro, vice president and wealth adviser at Washington Trust Wealth Management, says she’s encouraged by young people’s awareness of retirement savings plans such as Roth IRAs, and she suspects it has something to do with social media.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
PLANNING AHEAD: Bethany Lardaro, vice president and wealth adviser at Washington Trust Wealth Management, says she’s encouraged by young people’s awareness of retirement savings plans such as Roth IRAs, and she suspects it has something to do with social media.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Bethany Lardaro, a certified financial planner with Washington Trust Wealth Management, is seeing more young people in her office, even if they’re not always clients. Rather, she’s noticing that her clients are bringing their children or grandchildren to appointments, hoping to give them an early understanding of resources such as Roth IRAs and other retirement

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Benefits and Risks of Implementing AI in Employee Benefit Plans

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how technology is integrated into retirement plans and is helping…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display