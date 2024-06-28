Where does Lifespan-Brown agreement leave Care New England?

CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM is not part of the new agreement between Lifespan Corp. and Brown University, but all parties say it will have no affect on affilations between Brown and CNE. COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND
As Rhode Island’s largest health system celebrates a new affiliation agreement with Brown University, the win for Lifespan Corp. and Brown could create a challenge for Care New England Health System. Under the agreement, Lifespan will rebrand as Brown University Health later this year, although the health system and the university will remain as separate,

