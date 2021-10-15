Whose responsibility is it to combat cyberthreats at your company?

ALL THE ANGLES: Dan O’Day, director of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, speaks remotely at the Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 7 about the ways hackers are extorting businesses globally. The summit, hosted by PBN and the Tech Collective, was a virtual event.
GROWING THREAT: Dan O’Day, director of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, discusses during an Oct. 7 Cybersecurity Summit hosted by PBN and the Tech Collective how hackers are extorting businesses.

Cyber intrusions and attacks on businesses of all sizes continue to grow, according to panelists who participated in an Oct. 7 Cybersecurity Summit co-hosted by PBN and the Tech Collective.

And the cost to businesses is also on the rise. This year, the average ransom paid to cybercriminals able to access private company data is $570,000, 82% higher than last year.

Panelists said businesses need to build a strong cybersecurity culture that includes everyone in the company.

And all companies, no matter their size, should consider cyber insurance, they said. The smaller the company the less likely it can survive a successful cyberattack.

