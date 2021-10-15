Cyber intrusions and attacks on businesses of all sizes continue to grow, according to panelists who participated in an Oct. 7 Cybersecurity Summit co-hosted by PBN and the Tech Collective.

And the cost to businesses is also on the rise. This year, the average ransom paid to cybercriminals able to access private company data is $570,000, 82% higher than last year.

Panelists said businesses need to build a strong cybersecurity culture that includes everyone in the company.

And all companies, no matter their size, should consider cyber insurance, they said. The smaller the company the less likely it can survive a successful cyberattack.

- Advertisement -

Whose responsibility is it to combat cyberthreats at your company? Everyone has been trained to protect against cyber intrusions and follow protocol if an attack occurs That’s an issue primarily for management and IT staff to monitor I’m not sure Results Vote