Will there be lasting damage from Philly fiasco?

Rhode Island’s reputation has taken a hit amid reports of a state official’s “bizarre, offensive and unprofessional actions” during a March visit to Philadelphia, but now observers are wondering about the possibility of longer-term damage. David Patten, director of the state’s property management division, has resigned after accusations that he made inappropriate comments and demanded…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.