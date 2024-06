Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Willa McKee, mother of Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who stole the show in a few of the governor’s 2022 campaign ads, died Friday at the age of 96.

“Our mom and grandmother was an extraordinary source of love, joy, kindness, and support to her husband, children, grandchildren and many friends. Her home will forever be known as a fun, safe and welcoming place to be,” McKee said in a statement. “Willa McKee’s masterpiece of a life is now complete. We are blessed to have her love us all in a very special way. She will be missed and forever loved. Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and asks to respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

One campaign ad called “Motha,” featured his mother, then 94 and living at Governor McKee's house, playing cards with the governor as he discusses the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19, eliminating the state’s car tax, creating affordable housing and passing gun safety laws to keep families safe.

“Not bad for a year and a half,” the governor says.

His mother replies, “Not bad for a governor that lives with his motha.”

During his victory speech after defeating Ashley Kalus in November 2022 to score his first full term in office, McKee ticked off his accomplishments and asked the crowd, “Are you ready?” He said, “Not bad for 18 months.” Laughing, some of his supporters said Willa’s line, “Not bad for a governor that lives with his mother.”

“Willa McKee’s wit, charm and unwavering support were not only instrumental in Governor McKee’s successful campaign but also endeared her to the people of Rhode Island, Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, D-Cumberland, said in a statement. “Her memorable appearances in Governor McKee’s TV ads brought smiles and warmth to many, showcasing her unique sense of humor and vibrant personality.”

“My thoughts are with Governor McKee, First Lady Susan McKee, and the entire McKee family today on the passing of Willa McKee,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “She was a wonderful person. So many Rhode Islanders were blessed to have known her and experienced her wisdom, warmth and wit. She was a great role model for the governor and many lives were bettered by her countless contributions to her family and community.”

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.