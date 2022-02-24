Winter storm warning Friday; parts of R.I. could see 8 inches of snow

PROVIDENCE – Parts of Rhode Island could see up to 8 inches of snow on Friday from a storm that’s also expected to make driving treacherous during both the morning and afternoon commutes.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning for most of Rhode Island and parts of southeastern Massachusetts for Friday.

The warning will be in effect through Friday night, with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Providence is expected to see 6 to 8 inches of snow, with 4 to 6 inches expected south of the city. Coastal communities are expected to see 2 to 3 inches.

Snow is expected to start between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. and could become heavy at times, with snowfalls of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the weather service said. Snow will change to sleet from the south to north Friday morning and some light freezing rain is possible across northern Connecticut and northwest Rhode Island.

Precipitation could change to period of rain across parts of southeast New England, the weather service said. Mixed precipitation will change back to all snow before ending later Friday afternoon and early evening.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said. “The hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and afternoon commute. The snow will taper off by late afternoon. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

On street parking in banned in Providence Friday from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Trash recycling collection is delayed until Feb. 26.