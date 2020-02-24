WJAR: TGI Fridays in Warwick closes

WARWICK – The TGI Fridays chain restaurant on Centerville Road has closed, WJAR TV NBC-10 reported on Monday. The restaurant posted a sign on its door, notifying diners of its closure.

The sign encouraged diners to visit the company’s location in Seekonk following the closure. The company has no other restaurants in Rhode Island, according to its website.

The chain has recently closed dozens of locations as part of a turnaround effort, according to Today. The company operates over 800 locations worldwide.