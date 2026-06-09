Wolf to step down from Grow Smart Rhode Island

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GROW SMART RHODE ISLAND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Scott Wolf is planning to step down from his role at the end of the year./PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Grow Smart Rhode Island Executive Director Scott Wolf will be stepping down from the nonprofit organization he helped lead for close to three decades. Wolf will officially conclude his tenure at the end of the year, the nonprofit said in a press release Tuesday. Grow Smart RI’s board of directors has established a

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