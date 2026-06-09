Wolf to step down from Grow Smart Rhode Island

a leading voice for revitalization of urban and town centers, strong transportation systems, thoughtful land use, and protection of the state’s many assets,”

PROVIDENCE – Grow Smart Rhode Island Executive Director Scott Wolf will be stepping down from the nonprofit organization he helped lead for close to three decades. Wolf will officially conclude his tenure at the end of the year, the nonprofit said in a press release Tuesday. Grow Smart RI's board of directors has established a five-member search committee to facilitate the transition. According to the job posting, the starting compensation is between $90,000 and $120,000. Leading what is now the oldest "smart growth" statewide organization in New England that advocates for sustainable, equitable economic development, Wolf has continuously been engaged with state policymakers to promote economic mobility, environmental sustainability, affordable housing and public transportation improvements. Under Wolf’s leadership, the organization has become "said Board Chairman Nick Roach. “Scott has been an instrumental player in advancing smart growth principles in the state. There is no doubt he is and will continue to be an inspiring force for good for RI communities,” he said. The two-time Congressional candidate and graduate of Brown University is a member of the State Planning Council and the House Legislative Commission on Housing Affordability, and a former member of both the Smart Growth America Board and the Providence Zoning Board. Earlier in his career Scott previously played a substantial role in the Democratic Party’s national research and communications efforts while running a political and public policy consulting firm. In a statement Wolf said he takes "special pride" in the organization's promotion of the State Historic Tax Credit, "the most powerful economic and community development tool" at the state's disposal "during the last quarter century," he said. “I’m proud of the impact Grow Smart RI has made during my tenure,” said Wolf. “We’ve helped Rhode Island capitalize on our outstanding physical and natural assets. Our efforts have substantially improved the quality of daily life in our state.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.