Women & Infants’ ‘Bright Night’ virtual fundraiser features local, national stars

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital’s annual Bright Night for Little Stars is going virtual this year.

The Oct. 3 fundraiser will stream live from the Providence Performing Arts Center, where the lineup includes Broadway singer Syndee Winters, comedian Tom Cotter and Rhode Island native and singer Kelley Lennon. Hosted by Joe Wilson Jr. of the Resident Acting Company at Trinity Repertory Company, the night will also feature a specially created performance by the National Virtue Medical Orchestra.

The streaming event is free, with the pre-show scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and the main event kicking off at 6 p.m. Visit BrightNightLittleStars.com to attend. To donate, go to womenandinfants.org/ways-to-give.

Money raised this year will go toward creating a new birth center at Women & Infants to replace the hospital’s existing labor and delivery unit, which has been in use for more than 30 years.

The larger center will include private delivery rooms for women in labor.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.