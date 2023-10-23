Women & Infants Hospital opens new 21-bed medical/surgical care unit

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital recently opened a new inpatient service enhancement unit meant to provide patients with comprehensive post-surgical and medical care.

Overall, the new unit is expected to diversify the hospital’s care and allow it to reach more community members.

“This new, 21-bed surgical/medical unit expands the care you have come to expect from Women & Infants Hospital,” said Dr. Raymond Powrie, executive chief of medicine for Care New England Health System, which owns and operates Women & Infants Hospital. “Our patients have a relationship with us. You come to us to deliver your baby, you see our physicians through primary care centers, and now if you should need more, we are here to offer it to you, too.”

The unit is located on the hospital’s fourth floor and will allow doctors in the emergency department to admit patients with a variety of medical issues who previously needed to be transferred to a partner hospital for care.

- Advertisement -

“Take, for example, a patient who comes to our Emergency Department needing to be admitted with pneumonia. Before, we would have transferred the patient to another hospital. Now, we can provide that care right here at Women & Infants in our new unit, in the same hospital the patient already knows and trusts. We will see the patient through,” said Dr. Nejat Zeyneloglu, chief medical officer of Women & Infants Hospital.

The hospital says it has hired more staff members and strengthened its partnership with Brown University and Lifespan Corp. and is using Brown Physician Group as additional emergency department staff along with leveraging a wider network of emergency medicine-trained physicians.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.