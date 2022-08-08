Women & Infants OB-GYN leads study on VBAC’s effect on early childhood education

PROVIDENCE – A study led by a Women & Infants Hospital OB-GYN has found that birth by cesarean section, vaginally or vaginally after a cesarean seems to have no effect on children’s elementary school performance.

Dr. Alexis Gimovsky and her team of researchers gathered the data by following 10,923 Rhode Island children from birth through third grade.

Research was done in partnership with the Hassenfeld Child Health Innovation Institute, the R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Education.

“We found that when evaluating long-term childhood educational outcomes for children of women who have a vaginal birth after cesarean in Rhode Island that there was no difference in reading or math proficiency between children of women who underwent VBAC, repeat cesarean birth or repeat vaginal birth,” Gimovsky said. “These findings give additional long-term data supporting delivery mode decisions when assisting families in deciding between trial of labor after cesarean or planned repeat cesarean birth.”

The study has been published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Maternal-Fetal Medicine and can be found online here.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.