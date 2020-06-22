Women & Infants OB/GYN named president-elect of AMA Foundation board

PROVIDENCE – An obstetrician and gynecologist at Women & Infants Hospital has been named president-elect of the American Medical Association Foundation’s board of directors.

Dr. Heather Smith, who has a long history of leadership with the national organization, was elected to the role this month.

She was appointed to the foundation’s board of directors in 2013, serving as secretary of the board from 2019 to 2020.

In her previous role as chair of the foundation’s Ad-Hoc Communications Committee, Smith oversaw updated branding materials and the launch of foundation’s new website last year.

Smith joined the AMA in 2002. Since 2008, she has been part of the organization’s House of Delegates, where most recently she represented the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.