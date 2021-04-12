Women & Infants OB/GYN selected as examiner for specialty surgery certification

PROVIDENCE – A Women & Infants Hospital obstetrician and gynecologist will serve as an annual examiner for surgeons seeking certification from a national organization.

Dr. Brittany Star Hampton, an OB/GYN subspecialist in reconstructive pelvic surgery and urogynecology, has been selected as an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Subspecialty Certifying Exam.

Hampton will conduct this year’s oral examinations the week of April 19.

She joins a lengthy list of Women & Infants physicians who have been or who are currently ABOG examiners in its Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery.

Dr. Vivian Sung is currently a Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery examiner and a special matters expert for the exams; Dr. Charles Rardin is an OB/GYN specialty examiner; and Dr. Deborah Myers is a former OB/GYN specialty and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery examiner. All three are OB/GYN subspecialists in reconstructive pelvic surgery and urogynecology.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.