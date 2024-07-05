Wonderland offers yoga ‘playground’ for all levels

By
-
BEAUTIFUL SPACE: Owners Abbe Ciulla, left, and Alyssa Karam opened Wonderland Yoga LLC in Providence in April. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
BEAUTIFUL SPACE: Owners Abbe Ciulla, left, and Alyssa Karam opened Wonderland Yoga LLC in Providence in April. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Abbe Ciulla and Alyssa Karam, co-founders of Wonderland Yoga LLC in Wayland Square in Providence, said they want to create more than just a place for traditional yoga classes but a “playground” where longtime yogis and newbies alike can reap the benefits of holistic wellness practices. The business opened in April. Whether you are seeking

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display