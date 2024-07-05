Wonderland offers yoga ‘playground’ for all levels

Abbe Ciulla and Alyssa Karam, co-founders of Wonderland Yoga LLC in Wayland Square in Providence, said they want to create more than just a place for traditional yoga classes but a “playground” where longtime yogis and newbies alike can reap the benefits of holistic wellness practices. The business opened in April. Whether you are seeking to sweat, quietly meditate, or something in between, the business partners want to be a cornerstone for the East Side wellness community, offering a variety of classes that blend traditional practice with alternative methods that can lower the bar for entry. Ciulla, who also owns Troy City Yoga in Fall River and is certified in multiple disciplines, said they are prioritizing inclusivity and experimentation. “We encourage our teachers to bring their own unique backgrounds and training into their classes,” she said. “We wanted to create a place where people can truly be themselves, step out of the box, embrace their differences, and feel safe and accepted,” Karam said. Wonderland is offering a two-week unlimited yoga pass for $35, along with monthly membership discounts. “It’s a space for exploration, play and curiosity in movement,” Ciulla said.