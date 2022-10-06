Woonsocket City Council removes mayor from office

WOONSOCKET – The City Council has removed Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office in a split vote early Thursday morning, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

After two days of contentious hearings, the council voted 3-2 in favor of Baldelli-Hunt’s dismissal at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

City Council President Daniel Gendron, who recused himself from the vote, citing a conflict of interest, will serve as interim mayor.

Baldelli-Hunt is running unopposed in the November election and is expected to return to the mayor’s office for her fourth consecutive term in December.

“They are bullies; they have been bullies; they will continue to be bullies and not only do they bully here, they bully in their workplace and they bully the employees here,” Baldelli-Hunt told WPRI.

The hearing was held in response to a complaint City Councilor Denise Sierra filed against Baldelli-Hunt, accusing the mayor of not performing her duties. Sierra has accused the mayor of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the council, according to WPRI.