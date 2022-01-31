Woonsocket condo manager indicted for fraud

PROVIDENCE – Cheryl S. Sullivan, property manager of a Woonsocket condominium community, was arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court in Providence on five counts of wire fraud.

Sullivan, 67, a real estate broker, tax preparer, property manager and the chairperson of the Board of Tax Assessors for the town of Dedham, Mass., was arrested earlier Monday by FBI agents.

An indictment returned on Jan. 26 and unsealed on Monday alleges that Sullivan, acting in the capacity as a property manager for the River Island Condominium Association, devised a scheme to access association funds for her own personal use. It is alleged that beginning as early as February 2019, Sullivan used a debit card attached to the association’s checking account to withdraw cash for her own use from ATMs located at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass.

According to information presented to the court, a joint FBI and Plainville Police Department investigation determined that Sullivan allegedly defrauded the association of approximately $46,500.

Sullivan pleaded not guilty and was released on unsecured bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.