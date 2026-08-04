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WOONSOCKET – A new net-metering initiative will give Rhode Island manufacturers and other commercial energy users access to electricity bill savings tied to power generated by the city-owned Thundermist Hydroelectric Facility at Woonsocket Falls Dam. The program, launched by New Hampshire-based Freedom Energy Logistics in partnership with Riparian Strategies and Thundermist Hydropower, is designed to

WOONSOCKET – A new net-metering initiative will give Rhode Island manufacturers and other commercial energy users access to electricity bill savings tied to power generated by the city-owned Thundermist Hydroelectric Facility at Woonsocket Falls Dam.

The program, launched by New Hampshire-based Freedom Energy Logistics in partnership with Riparian Strategies and Thundermist Hydropower, is designed to connect participating businesses with net-metering credits produced by the 1.2-megawatt hydroelectric facility on the Blackstone River.

Under the arrangement, the credits are applied directly to customers' Rhode Island Energy electric bills, providing guaranteed savings without requiring upfront capital investment or operational changes, according to the companies.

The initiative also is intended to provide a more stable revenue stream for the hydroelectric facility, helping support ongoing operations and maintenance while preserving an existing source of renewable energy in Rhode Island.

“Freedom provides a turnkey platform that manages off-taker sourcing, billing administration, credit allocations and regulatory compliance,” Freedom Energy Logistics CEO Bart Fromuth said. “This allows hydro operators like Thundermist to focus on producing clean, renewable energy while we help maximize the market value of that generation.”

Jonathan Petrillo, president of energy and environmental consulting firm Riparian Strategies, said the partnership demonstrates how existing renewable energy assets can support both local employers and the state's clean energy infrastructure.

The partners said the program is available to Rhode Island manufacturers and other commercial electricity users looking to reduce energy costs through the state’s net-metering program.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.