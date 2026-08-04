Woonsocket hydro facility taps net-metering program to cut costs for R.I. businesses

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THE BLACKSTONE River, where the Thundermist Hydroelectric Facility generates power that will be used to provide net-metering credits and electricity bill savings for Rhode Island manufacturers and other commercial energy users. /  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

WOONSOCKET – A new net-metering initiative will give Rhode Island manufacturers and other commercial energy users access to electricity bill savings tied to power generated by the city-owned Thundermist Hydroelectric Facility at Woonsocket Falls Dam. The program, launched by New Hampshire-based Freedom Energy Logistics in partnership with Riparian Strategies and Thundermist Hydropower, is designed to

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