Woonsocket nets another $300,000 to remediate contaminated buildings

WOONSOCKET – The city recently was awarded an additional $300,000 in federal brownfield grants to support the assessment and cleanup of several building sites affected by contamination.

The funds will be used to revitalize the properties, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. Contamination has typically occurred in industrial sites due to construction materials used in the buildings, and in their previous uses in manufacturing.

Woonsocket properties included in the program to date include the abandoned Dorado Mill at 719 River St., the former CNC building at 20 Privilege St., the former Hospital Trust Bank building at 162 Main St. and the former Bonin Spinning Co. at 1265 Mendon Road.

The redevelopment efforts will aid in the transformation of these properties, the mayor said in a recent news release.

