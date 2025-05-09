Work with industry to fix primary care

Sixty-six percent of respondents to a recent PBN.com poll said state leaders were not responding to Rhode Island’s primary care crisis. So, give Gov. Daniel J. McKee some credit for proposing on April 29 a multipart plan to strengthen the state’s primary care system. But the governor’s proposals have thus far received tepid support from the health care community because they don’t go far enough, fast enough to slow a growing crisis. Gov. McKee’s proposals include requiring insurers to increase funding for reimbursements, easing prior authorization requirements, grant funding for hiring and also expanding student loan forgiveness. But what providers want most are faster increases in Medicaid reimbursement rates than the governor and lawmakers appear willing to push for. The right prescription for what ails primary care will only come when state leaders work directly with the industry on ways to boost access to more affordable care across the state.