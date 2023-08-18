Would you consider taking a bus to work if its availability fit your schedule and location?

The R.I. Public Transit Authority says it is facing a projected $40 million shortfall for next fiscal year. It’s new board chairman, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr., has been critical of RIPTA for seeking more government funding without taking enough responsibility for a steep decline in ridership that has contributed to the shortfall.
An estimated 3% of Rhode Island residents use the public bus service. RIPTA saw a reported 50% decrease in ridership during the pandemic.
Alviti says the agency must do more to increase ridership and earn back the public’s trust. That includes being more responsive to complaints from riders, he says.
“What builds the taxpayers’ confidence … is first, the agency operating in a proper manner that breeds confidence,” Alviti told PBN.
