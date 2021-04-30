WPRI: Chemical spill causes 20 to be hospitalized at Zoll manufacturing facility

By
-
A CHEMICAL SPILL at a Zoll Medical Corp. manufacturing facility Thursday evening caused 20 employees to be hospitalized for evaluation.

PROVIDENCE – Twenty employees of the Zoll Medical Corp. medical manufacturing facility at 525 Narragansett Park Drive were hospitalized Thursday evening after a chemical spill, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

None of the symptoms were life threatening, according to the company.

The company said that the building will remain closed until it is deemed safe to return.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and a regional hazmat team were tasked with inspecting the building. DEM officials could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR