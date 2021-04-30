WPRI: Chemical spill causes 20 to be hospitalized at Zoll manufacturing facility

PROVIDENCE – Twenty employees of the Zoll Medical Corp. medical manufacturing facility at 525 Narragansett Park Drive were hospitalized Thursday evening after a chemical spill, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

None of the symptoms were life threatening, according to the company.

The company said that the building will remain closed until it is deemed safe to return.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and a regional hazmat team were tasked with inspecting the building. DEM officials could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

