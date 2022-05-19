Michael Solomon drops out of Providence mayoral race

PROVIDENCE – The Providence mayoral race has already lost one Democratic hopeful ahead of the June filing deadline.

Michael Solomon, the former City Council president, on Thursday said he was dropping out of the race, according to news reports. Solomon did not respond to multiple inquiries for comment, but told WPRI-TV that family and health concerns were behind his decision to exit the race.

Solomon had not held any kind of official event announcing his candidacy for the top post at city hall, but participated in a mayoral debate hosted by the Jewelry District Association in April and created a website for his campaign. His campaign account, which appears to have remained active since his 2006 city council run, with $300,000 in cash on hand as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the R.I. Board of Elections website. Solomon also loaned himself $250,000 for his campaign in June 2021, according to the state election website.

Solomon served on the city council from 2007 to 2015, including as city council president for his second term.

- Advertisement -

Three other Democratic candidates are vying for the open seat left by outgoing Mayor Jorge O. Elorza: Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune, and Brett Smiley, although others could jump in to the race before the June 28 filing deadline.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com