WPRI: Solomon concedes to Picozzi in Warwick mayoral race

WARWICK – Incumbent Warwick Mayor Joseph J. Solomon conceded to his opponent Frank Picozzi, an independent, on Wednesday, according to WPRI-TV 12.

Solomon took office in 2018 when former Mayor Scott Avedisian, stepped down to take the role of CEO at the R.I. Public Transit Authority.

Picozzi is a home-improvement contractor, and has also served on the Warwick School Committee..

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Picozzi had 59.4% of the vote, or 25,809 votes, while Solomon had 40.3% of the vote, or 17,524 votes.

