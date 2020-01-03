WPRI: Yurdin resigns from Providence City Council

PROVIDENCE – Providence City Councilman Seth Yurdin, a Democrat who represents Ward 1, has stepped down from his role, triggering a special election for his seat, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported on Thursday.

Yurdin made the announcement at a city council meeting Thursday night. He said he was stepping down to focus on his law practice and intellectual-property business Mneme Analytics.

Ward 1 encompasses part of the downtown area, land in the Interstate-195 Redevelopment District, Fox Point and College Hill.

Yurdin was first elected in 2006. His current term does not expire until the end of 2022.

