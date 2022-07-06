Wright’s Farm Restaurant awards scholarships to local students

BURRILLVILLE – Two Burrillville High School graduating seniors were presented with $10,000 in scholarships from Wright’s Farm Restaurant as part of the local restaurant’s George P. Ducharme Scholarship Program.

Cassondra Fleming and Jolie Forrest each received $5,000 from the program that’s named after the former longtime Burrillville High School principal. The restaurant said it doubled its scholarships this year in honor of Wright’s Farm’s 50th anniversary.

The restaurant said Fleming will attend the University of Rhode Island’s doctor of pharmacy program, while Forrest will pursue an elementary education degree at the University of Connecticut.

Wright’s Farm said it will accept online applications for the 2023 scholarship program beginning in February.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.