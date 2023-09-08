X Corp. licensing in R.I. part of a bigger tech push?

WHEN R.I. COMMERCE Secretary Elizbeth M. Tanner was director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, she was a strong advocate for blockchain technology, which she preferred to call
The "currency transmitter" license that Rhode Island recently issued to the company formerly known as Twitter Inc. is a common authorization in business dealings, observers say, but the state’s quick action in granting it could signal the desire of state leaders to integrate blockchain technology into Ocean State dealings. Rhode Island recently made a splash…

