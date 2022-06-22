Young Woods Elementary pre-K program receives 5-star award

PROVIDENCE – Young Woods Elementary School’s pre-kindergarten program was recently recognized with a 5-star rating from BrightStars. It is the city’s first pre-K program to receive such a rating.

The Providence Public School District says BrightStars is managed by the Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children, and helps families in Rhode Island access quality child care, early learning and school-age programs. The rating, PPSD said, reflected Young Woods’ efforts to offer high standards for child care.

In a statement, Providence School Superintendent Javier Montanez said that by providing quality child care starting at a young age, the district is “setting our children and families on a path to long-term success.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

