YourMoney program returns $2.5M in uncashed checks to 15,000 people

PROVIDENCE – About $2.5 million in missing money was recently returned to the pockets of 15,000 Rhode Islanders, according to a news release.

The returns come through General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s YourMoney program, which automatically sends unclaimed property checks to eligible claimants.

The program uses a database with secure address and identity information to return money left in old bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, unreturned utility deposits and uncollected insurance proceeds to their rightful recipients.

Since launching in 2017, the program has returned over $80 million to more than 116,000 people, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .