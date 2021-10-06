Zurier wins five-way Providence primary special election for state Senate seat

PROVIDENCE – Former city councilman Samuel D. Zurier came out on top in the five-way special Democratic primary election to represent the East Side in the state Senate, according to unofficial election results as of Tuesday night.

Zurier, a local attorney who served on the Providence City Council from 2010 to 2018, won the nomination with 1,282 votes, equal to 31.6% of all ballots cast, according to preliminary results. He will go on to face Republican Alex Cannon on Nov. 2 in the race for Providence’s Senate District 3.

The five-way Democratic primary comes after former state Sen. Gayle L. Goldin resigned in August to take a job in the Biden administration as senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau.

About 300 votes separated Zurier from second-place finisher Geena Pham, a public school teacher who received the backing of progressive group R.I. Political Cooperative. Bret Jacob, who works for Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration, came in third place, followed by activist and Brown University Professor Hilary Levey Friedman in fourth and nonprofit leader Ray Rickman in fifth.

The 4,055 ballots cast represents 17.7% of the registered voters in the district, which encompasses much of Providence’s East Side neighborhood.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.