$1.2M condo sale is highest recorded condo sale in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A water view condominium in the Pointe Beach House community has sold for $1.2 million, the highest recorded for a condo in South Kingstown, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.

The unit, at 18 East Pointe Court, is a freestanding building in the development’s southernmost point, according to a news release from the real estate company.

The development is between East Matunuck Beach and Matunuck Oyster Bar. The residence is one of the premier units, with 1,750 square feet of interior space, according to Lila Delman.

The home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an elevator and an outdoor entertainment area.

