11th Hour Racing provides $130K in grants to 2 R.I.-based nonprofits

NEWPORT – The 11th Hour Racing team announced Jan. 20 that it has awarded two Rhode Island-based nonprofits $130,000 in total grants to support their operations.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport received $80,000 to help expand its educational opportunities within its Early Childhood and After-School Academy child care programs, 11th Hour Racing said.

The racing team also gave Providence-based nonprofit Movement Education Outdoors $50,000 so that the organization can expand its Agua Day Camp for students grades 6-8 and MEO Paddles for students grades 9-12 to develop water safety skills, environmental stewardship and place-based ecological and historical literacy.

In total, 11th Hour Racing gave $255,000 in grants to five nonprofits around the country, including the two located in the Ocean State.

“We know that experiencing oceans, rivers and lakes firsthand and seeing all of the natural wonders our planet offers can be inspirational and lead to communitywide participation in sustainable initiatives,” said Michelle Carnevale, vice president of programming at 11th Hour Racing, in a statement. “We are proud to support these organizations that provide these experiences for young people along with pathways to future career opportunities.”

