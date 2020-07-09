18th-century home sells in Newport for $1.6M

NEWPORT – A renovated 18th-century home in the city’s Historic Hill neighborhood has sold for $1.6 million, which puts it among the top five sales for Aquidneck Island this year.

The sale of 20 Sherman St. was announced by Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the seller.

The property includes a 3,000-square-foot home rebuilt in 2016. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, an atrium-styled kitchen and natural light.

The site also has a private, landscaped backyard and a two-car garage.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.