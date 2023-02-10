195 district commission is shifting its development focus

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission turns 12 years old this year, and its leaders agree: it’s time for a change of direction.

After contributing to the development of several projects – many of which are residential – the commission will focus on more commercial developments, says Marc Crisafulli, newly appointed chairman of the commission.

“I really want to try and get back to the roots of the mission of the commission, focus on economic and commercial development,” said Crisafulli, who retired last fall as president of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel. “When you look at the residential buildings, we’ve got a good base. Now we want to try and focus as much as we can on getting more commercial activity in the 195 district.”

Crisafulli has been a commission member since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Since its creation, the commission has paved the way for several developments in the 195 district, many of which have been residential – the Parcel 6 mixed-use building featuring a Trader Joe’s store and 62 residential units at 425 South Main St.; the Chestnut Commons at 180 Friendship St., which includes 92 residential units; and Emblem 125 at 125 Clifford St., which includes 248 residential units.

Three more residential projects are in the pipeline: the Fane tower on Parcel 42, a mixed-income project by Pennrose on Parcel 9, and one by Urbanica on Parcel 2. For many, the focus on residential developments has been a clear diversion from the commission’s original purpose.

At this point, seven of the original 24 parcels that are part of the 195 district have been sold, eight are under contract and nine remain available to purchase.

“There are some exciting things that are happening, but also things that folks would like to see done differently,” said Ward 1 Providence City Councilman John Goncalves. “What we’ve seen has been a lot of residential developments, which many feel like is a diversion from what was originally supposed to go there in terms of economic development and growth in many sectors.”

Sharon Steele, president of the Jewelry District Association, said the commission was built to “create jobs in innovation and design,” not to build more housing.

“There are other parcels here that are not 195 development parcels,” she said. “If there are other developers, they may or may not choose to try to build housing in the Jewelry District. That is not happening at this moment.”

But this is likely to change soon. Crisafulli, who was most recently commission vice chairman, says the group is committed to prioritizing commercial developments and to fulfilling its original mission.

“I think there’s always been the hope that this will lead to greater economic development impact for Providence and Rhode Island,” Crisafulli said. “And residential projects don’t create the same multiplier effect for the economy as commercial does, that’s bringing jobs with it.”

But that does not mean residential developments don’t play their part in stimulating the economy; quite the opposite, Crisafulli says.

One of the commercial projects making its way through the approval process is a new 55,000-square-foot headquarters for Bank Rhode Island on Parcel 8. That project also includes a 95-unit mixed-income apartment complex.

“When you think about how you create economic development, one element is the construction of buildings, but the other element is bringing people into the area so they can support the local businesses,” he said. “We will continue to have some residential developments because it helps make the neighborhood work.”

Caroline Skuncik, executive director of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, agrees that the commission is trying to move away from residential in favor of commercial developments. But it’s all about finding the right balance.

“It’s always a balancing act,” Skuncik said. “The market has been far more in residential space for a long time, and they get higher land value.”

For years the market has favored residential developments. Rents for commercial and office spaces in Providence have not increased enough to justify rising construction costs, unlike residential rent. This means that currently, land value is higher when building residential projects. But sometimes there is a “trade-off,” Crisafulli said, between receiving the maximum value for residential use and receiving less for commercial use.

What the district needs to see more commercial developments, he says, is for someone to be willing to invest in them.

“We require a partner that’s willing to invest their own capital to build something,” Crisafulli said. “All we can do is provide the land.”