TIVERTON – Brookdale Sakonet Bay and South Kingstown's Brightview Commons were each recognized as best for independent living in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Senior Living communities in the nation.

Now in its fourth year, the Best Senior Living ratings are intended to assist seniors and their families in their search for independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The ratings are based on a national survey of residents and their family members. This year, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 450,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide.

The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food and value and other aspects of community life.

“Choosing a senior-living community is a major life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide data-driven decision support, offering an unbiased evaluation of resident and family satisfaction in senior living communities." said Liz Pearce, director, senior living at U.S. News. “Notably, a separate U.S. News survey of older Americans on their experiences with loneliness found that moving into senior living communities significantly improves residents' social well-being: 61% reported reduced loneliness, and 85% made new friends.”

Brightview Commons and Brookdale Sakonet Bay also earned "high performing" for assisted living and memory care.

Other Rhode Island senior communities earning “high performing” honors for assisted living include: Atria Aquidneck Place in Portsmouth, Atria Bay Spring Village in Barrington, Blenheim-Newport in Middletown, Bridge at Cherry Hill in Johnston, Capitol Ridge at Providence and Chapel Hill Senior Living in Cumberland.

Other Rhode Island senior communities earning “high performing honors for memory care include: Anchor Bay at Pocasset in Johnston, Atria Aquidneck Place, Atria Bay Spring Village, Atria Harborhill, Caoitol Ridge at Providence, Chapel Hill Senior Living and Greenwich Farms in Warwick.