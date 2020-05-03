24 new COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases approach 9,500

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Sunday reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state and 188 more positive cases, bringing the latter total to 9,477.

There have been 320 fatalities related to the new coronavirus in Rhode Island.

A total of 330 people are hospitalized with the virus in the state. That includes 83 in intensive care units, with 59 on ventilators.

(This story will be updated.)

