3 Lifespan hospitals earn accolades from American Heart Association

PROVIDENCE – Three Lifespan Corp. hospitals have been recognized by the American Heart Association for their exceptional commitment to quality care and patient outcomes, according to the state’s largest hospital group.

Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, and Newport Hospital received the Get With The Guidelines Stroke GOLD PLUS Quality Achievement Award for reducing barriers that could slow the treatment for cardiovascular events and providing coordinated patient care that results in shorter recovery times and reduces the need for hospital readmission.

All three hospitals also received AHA’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll designation for providing exceptional diabetes care. This designation is given to hospitals that meet quality measures with over 90% compliance for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score” over a one-year period.

In addition, Rhode Island Hospital received the AHA’s Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll and Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll designations, and The Miriam Hospital received AHA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll designation. Lifespan says these accolades highlight the hospitals’ commitment to providing advanced stroke care and implementing innovative therapies.

“We are honored that the American Heart Association has bestowed these awards to Lifespan’s stroke centers,” said Melissa Harmon, manager of the comprehensive stroke program at Rhode Island Hospital. “It is a great accomplishment for all three centers to have achieved these awards for so many years. This is a testament to our staffs’ dedication across affiliates to providing top-quality stroke care that produces the best possible outcome for our patients.”

“Our dedicated staffs’ commitment to providing exceptional care to stroke patients has been recognized once again,” said Karen Schaefer, stroke program manager for The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital. “We believe that this recognition highlights the exceptional care our [staffs] provides. We are grateful for their dedication and proud of their accomplishments.”