3 R.I. institutions produce Fulbright students in 2019-2020 academic year

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island higher education institutions had students that were recipients of Fulbright awards for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Brown University had 38 students receive a Fulbright award this year, ranking No. 2 among doctoral institutions only second to Georgetown University. Brown was noted as being one of the top producers of Fulbright students among doctoral institutions every year for the past 10 years. The school had 121 applicants for the year.

Rhode Island School of Design had five Fulbright awards this year, the most of any four-year special-focus institution in the country. The college had 14 applicants.

Providence College had three Fulbright award winning students this year from 13 applicants. PC tied for 18th highest for student Fulbright awards among master’s institutions.

The full list of institutions with Fulbright award winning students and scholars may be viewed here.