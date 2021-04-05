3rd annual RI Life Index survey kicks off

PROVIDENCE – For the third year in a row, some Rhode Islanders will be asked at random to participate in the RI Life Index telephone survey.

The effort, launched by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, is facilitated by the RI Life Index Coalition, a group of 12 organizations with a focus on addressing and improving health at a community level.

This year’s survey, which begins April 5, will pay special attention to state residents who speak a language other than English at home and Black, Indigenous and people of color.

“The 2021 survey will extend outreach into hard-to-reach communities, offering us additional insights into the life factors perceived as barriers to comprehensive health and well-being,” said Michele Lederberg, Blue Cross’ interim CEO and president.

According to a statement from the insurer, “Among the 2021 question topics are affordable housing, economic mobility, food access/food security, discrimination and micro-aggression, collective efficacy, access to technology and access to medical care.”

More information about the survey can be found at https://www.rilifeindex.org, and more information about the RI Life Index Coalition is available at https://www.rilifeindex.org/the-coalition.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.