4 R.I. colleges place in top 250 in Wall St. Journal rankings

PROVIDENCE – Four Rhode Island colleges and universities ranked in the top 250 of the Wall Street Journal’s 2022 college rankings, released this week.

Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design, Providence College and Bryant University ranked highest among all higher-education schools in the state this year.

Brown University ranked highest at No. 6 overall, one spot lower than a year ago. The university ranked No. 6 for resources, a metric measuring the spending schools put into instruction and student services, No. 14 for outcomes, No. 18 for engagement and No. 34 for environment.

Rhode Island School of Design ranked No. 135, an improvement from No. 140 last year. The college ranked No. 165 for outcomes, No. 134 for resources and No. 121 for environment. The school did not make the top 400 for engagement.

Providence College ranked No. 219 overall, up from 229 a year ago. The college ranked No. 187 for outcomes, No. 267 for resources and No. 149 for engagement. The college did not make the top 400 for environment.

Bryant University ranked No. 227 this year, a decline from No. 220 one year prior. The university ranked No. 171 for outcomes, No. 348 for resources and No. 374 for engagement. The university did not make the top 400 for environment.

Also this year, the University of Rhode Island received a ranking of No. 387. The school was not assigned a singular grade a year ago, as schools ranked No. 401 and over are ranked in ranges, rather than individually.

Other Schools included in the rankings in Rhode Island

Roger Williams University and Salve Regina University ranked among the No. 401 to No. 500 schools in the nation, the same as a year ago.

Rhode Island College ranked between No. 501 to No. 600, the same as last year.

Johnson & Wales University -Providence ranked below the top 600, the same as last year.

In Bristol County, Mass., two colleges ranked in the top 250 this year, including Wheaton College and Stonehill College.

Wheaton College ranked No. 160 this year, a decline from No. 140 one year prior. The college ranked No. 134 for outcomes, No. 134 for resources, No. 312 for engagement and No. 288 for environment.

Stonehill College ranked No. 176 this year, an improvement from No. 238 one year prior. The college ranked No. 176 for outcomes, No. 212 for resources. College did not make the top 400 in both engagement and environment.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth ranked in the range of No. 501-600 this year, the same as one year prior.