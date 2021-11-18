5 R.I. communities share $750K for community policing

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island communities will get a combined $750,000 in federal funding to boost their community-policing programs.

The funding announced Thursday comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program. A total of 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation will share $139 million in grant funding to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

“Our local law enforcement partners play an integral role in the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus in a statement. “The COPS hiring program and today’s grants reflect our commitment to local law enforcement, community-based policing, and to the broader goal of keeping the people of Rhode Island safe by reducing violent crime.”

In Rhode Island, Tiverton will get $250,000. North Providence, Richmond, Scituate and Smithfield will each receive $125,000.

The complete list of awards can be found here.