6 local companies earn top scores on 2023 Disability Equality Index

PROVIDENCE – Six local companies, including three based in Rhode Island, all earned perfect scores on the 2023 Disability Equality Index administered jointly by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

Rhode Island-based Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, CVS Health Corp. and United Natural Foods Inc. all earned top scores in the index. Cox Communications Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc. and KPMG LLC also earned perfect 100% scores.

The study evaluates companies’ disability workplace inclusion, including employment practices, culture and leadership, community engagement, enterprisewide access and supplier diversity, and non-U.S. operations. Each company receives a score, on a scale of 0 to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“We’re proud to once again receive a top score of 100 and to be recognized on a national level as among the best employers for diversity, inclusion and equity,” said Jenny Bautista-Ravreby, BCBSRI diversity, equity and inclusion manager. “We work closely with our internal disability advocates and use the Index’s scored report for BCBSRI to build a roadmap of tangible actions we can take to grow our commitment to disability inclusion and equity and to enhance our efforts to be empowering to all our employees.”

Scores are based on survey results. This year, 405 of 485 participating companies scored 80% or higher with 294 companies scoring 100%.

“UNFI recognizes and commends all of our associates living with disabilities and those who are caregivers,” said Guillaume Bagal, vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and well-being at UNFI. “We are proud to be recognized as a DEI Top Scorer and Best Place to Work and for the progress we continue to make in this important area. But we are far from finished and are striving to further create space for disability education and awareness, eliminate stigma and misperception, ensure physical and psychological safety and promote accessibility and advancement opportunities.”

Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Citizens Financial Group Inc. both received 90% scores on the index.

