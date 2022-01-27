6 R.I. arts organizations receive $450K in ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Six Rhode Island-based arts organizations will get a combined $450,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grants from the National Endowment for the Arts targeted to helping them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the R.I. State Council on the Arts announced Thursday.

The organizations can use the funding to support operations and facilities, preserve employment, acquire health and safety supplies and create marketing and promotional efforts to encourage the return of audience and arts participation. RISCA spokesperson Faye Zuckerman in a statement thanked the state’s congressional delegation and the NEA for supporting Rhode Island’s arts sector, which, she said, contributes about $2 billion in annual economic activity in the state.

“As our state’s arts and culture community continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island is grateful for these important American Rescue Plan Act Fund grants, which will help these arts organizations continue to rebuild,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement.

The organizations that received funding are:

Alliance of Artists Communities , Providence – $100,000

, Providence – $100,000 DownCity Design , Providence – $100,000

, Providence – $100,000 Spectrum Theater Ensemble , Providence – $100,000

, Providence – $100,000 Dirt Palace , Providence – $50,000

, Providence – $50,000 Everett , Providence – $50,000

, Providence – $50,000 RiverzEdge Arts, Woonsocket – $50,000

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.