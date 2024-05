Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Seven former postal service employees face federal charges for their roles in a mail theft ring at the U.S. Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center here, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday. Darren Camacho, 30, of Providence; Fernando Camacho, 28, of Providence; Willie Estrella, 31, of Providence; Ryan Lee,

PROVIDENCE – Seven former postal service employees

face federal charges for their roles in a mail theft ring at the U.S. Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center here, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday.

Darren Camacho, 30, of Providence; Fernando Camacho, 28, of Providence; Willie Estrella, 31, of Providence; Ryan Lee, 43, of Cranston; Cyril Murray, 44, of Pawtucket; Angel Rivera, 27, of Providence; and Andre Williams, 31, of North Providence, were each charged with conspiracy and theft of mail in U.S. District Court for participating in the scheme at the Corliss Street center from early 2023 through the beginning of 2024.

Six of the men were arrested Wednesday and one defendant was placed in custody earlier this month.

“The misuse of public employment for private gain is both a serious crime and profound breach of the public trust,” Cunha said. “The arrests and charges we announce today should send a clear message that those who engage in public corruption for personal gain will be held accountable.”

Customers began reporting that mail was either not delivered or delivered without its contents in March 2023, according to the charging documents.

An investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General identified the group of employees, including supervisor Murray, allegedly worked together to sort, separate and conceal selected mail that they believed to contain cash, checks or gift cards.

At the end of their shift, the mail would be removed surreptitiously from the distribution center, usually in a backpack carried by a member of the theft ring. The group gathered after their shifts ended and opened the stolen mail, sorting gift cards, cash and checks to distribute amongst themselves.

During the course of the investigation, it is alleged that one defendant was caught with a backpack of stolen mail that included over $1.3 million worth of checks.

“The special agents of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General are committed to maintaining the integrity of the Postal Service and its more than 600,000 employees,” said Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi. “The conduct alleged in the criminal complaint is disgraceful and our office will continue to investigate postal employees who violate the public’s trust.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie M. White.